Flu in Minnesota now "widespread"

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, influenza in the state is now widespread.

There are 172 cases of hospitalizations this week. Last week there were 132 cases.

Three schools had outbreaks this week and 19 last week.

Olmsted County Public Health Services says it's not too late to get your flu shot, either with them or your local pharmacy

"The best things you can do is to actually get vaccinated yourself. That protects yourself, it also reduces the risk of you sharing that influenza with loved ones. And then it can also decrease the severity of the illness, so the symptoms, if you should so get infected with the influenza," says Disease Prevention and Control Nurse Manager Leah Espinda-Brandt.

Other ways to prevent further spreading the flu include: washing your hands with soap and water, using an anti-microbial hand wash, covering your cough or sneeze, and staying home if you're ill.

If you get sick, stay home, rest, and drink lots of fluids.

But if symptoms get worse, it's suggested you call your doctor.