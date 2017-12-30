"View From My Kayak" art exhibit on display at the Pump House - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

"View From My Kayak" art exhibit on display at the Pump House

By Travis Judell, Videographer
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

A local photographer is having her work showcased at the Pump House Regional Arts Center in downtown La Crosse. 

Carol Erickson's exhibit titled "The View From My Kayak" shows the colors of Lake Mille Lacs and the Mississippi River.
Erickson is a part of the club "kayaking not for sissies" in La Crosse. Members of the club kayak the Mississippi River on Mondays for 3 hours.

Erickson says kayaking allows her to be close to the water and its colors, "I just love how close it gets you to the water and to the colors and you know photography, so much of photography is the moment and what you see. It doesn't matter what you're using its what your seeing and being there at the right place at the right time."

The exhibit will be on display until Saturday, January 6. 

