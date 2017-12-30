BREAKING: Skyrockers move main NYE fireworks display to 6:00

The annual Skyrockers fireworks New Year's Eve display will take place at 6 p.m. on Sunday night, rather than at midnight due to concerns about dangerously cold weather.

Marty Schmal, a member of the group, said the Skyrockers plan to put on an extended show at 6 p.m. on Grandad Bluff.

News 19 will live stream the fireworks display on our website, www.wxow.com/live