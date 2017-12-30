BREAKING: Skyrockers move main NYE fireworks display to 6:00 - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

BREAKING: Skyrockers move main NYE fireworks display to 6:00

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Hecker, Multi-Media Journalist
Connect
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

The annual Skyrockers fireworks New Year's Eve display will take place at 6 p.m. on Sunday night, rather than at midnight due to concerns about dangerously cold weather.

Marty Schmal, a member of the group, said the Skyrockers plan to put on an extended show at 6 p.m. on Grandad Bluff. 

News 19 will live stream the fireworks display on our website, www.wxow.com/live

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.