University of Minnesota energy plant to increase efficiency

A new energy plant at the University of Minnesota is designed to be efficient and save the university about $2 million in utility costs.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that the new Main Energy Plant is a combined heat and power plant located on the Mississippi River bank. The plant can generate up to 22 megawatts and is 83 percent efficient.

Heat that's generated from making power is captured and used to make steam that heats buildings throughout campus, including a hospital, lecture halls and sports arenas.

The university expects the new plant to reduce carbon emissions by 10 to 13 percent.

The Department of Energy says Minnesota has more than 50 combined head and power facilities, but most are small.

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org

