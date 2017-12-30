Ringing in the "Noon" year

Young children and their families rang in the new year a little early Saturday, part of a nearly 20 year tradition.

The "Noon Year" celebration had families countdown to 12:00 noon, giving kids the new years experience during the day with balloons, noisemakers, stomping on bubble wrap, face painting and more. It's something the Children's Museum has been doing since they opened in 1999.

"It's just a way to have some fun together and celebrate Christmas time and holidays and welcome the new year and have fun together," marketing director Leanne Poellinger said.

The Childrens Museum's 19th anniversary is in February. Poellinger said 2018 is already shaping up to be their busiest year to date.