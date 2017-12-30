EMTs: Dress warm for New Years celebrations

With a bitter cold spell expected, first responders say if you're going out for New Year's Eve, you will want to dress warm.

Symptoms of exposure and hypothermia can manifest in a matter of minutes. Increased use of alcohol can make it more difficult to notice those signs, creating a warming sensation when your body is not necessarily warmer. First responders say hypothermia will set in faster if you have been drinking.

"It's not a problem when you're inside obviously," said Tyler Miller of Tri-State Ambulance. "But as soon as you leave, make sure you put that stuff on right away."

Hypothermia shares many common symptoms with intoxication including slurred speech, lack of coordination and impairment of thought processes, making it somewhat difficult to discern during extreme cold weather.