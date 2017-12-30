Lyft, Uber, cab companies prepare for New Year's Eve

When it comes to finding a sober ride on New Year's Eve in La Crosse, most people shouldn't have to look far.

Both Lyft and Uber offer car ride services in La Crosse, as well as numerous cab companies. However, all three warn potential party-goers wait times and fares may run higher on New Year's Eve due to the higher volume of calls.

"I mean a Lyft ride will cost you anywhere from let's say five dollars on the low end depending on when you request a Lyft, to anywhere from $25 to $30 which is a heck of a lot cheaper than getting an OWI," Katie Anderson, a Lyft driver, said.

Kari Perez, manager of Bee Cab, encourages customers to call ahead of time and allow for longer waits.

"If you know you're going to need a ride home I would recommend calling an hour ahead of time," she said. "Just be prepared so you're not sitting out in the cold or anything like that."

Perez says on New Year's Eve, Bee Cab usually sees around 350 calls, compared to a normal night where drivers might offer 100 rides.