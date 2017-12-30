Holmen wins Bi-State Classic for the first time, Tomah's Dawson Lambert comes out on top

The BI-State Classic has brought the top wrestlers from all over the region together to compete for a well sought after title. The finals wrapped up Saturday evening with some local wrestlers coming out on top.

At 113 Tomah's Dawson Lambert dominated Stillwater's Javon Taschuk. He won by decision 6-1 to take first place.

Three Holmen wrestlers all competed in the finals. At 138 Tanner Schultz went up against Eau Claire North's Mason Phillips. Schutlz won by injury default to take first place.

At 170 Kalyn Jahn faced River Valley's Shane Liegel. Liegel won 3-1 by decision. Jahn takes second place overall.

At 182, Isaac Lahr defeated Brady Peat 5-3 by decision. He also won first place for the VIkings.

As a team, Holmen won the 36th BI-State Classic with a total of 342 points. This is their first ever BI-State title. Stratford came in second place. Luxemburg-Casco followed in third place.