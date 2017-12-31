Wisconsin to end pesticide spraying program

Wisconsin is reducing its efforts to slow the spread of the leaf-eating gypsy moth by preparing to end a program that helps fight localized outbreaks in already infested parts of the state.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the state Department of Natural Resources is ending the aerial pesticide spraying program because of a decline in requests from local communities and because of growing private-sector alternatives to federally subsidized spraying. The program was available in 50 infested eastern counties.

A 2016 Forest Service report says the program nationally slowed the gypsy moth's rate of spread by more than 60 percent, reducing environmental damage and financial losses on more than 125 million acres (50.6 million hectares) since 2000.

