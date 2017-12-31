Corn prices paid to Minnesota farmers down again, hay prices jump sharply

For Minnesota corn farmers crunching the numbers over the past six weeks--things have gone from bad to worse.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said just as some producers had to make the decision whether to market or store their corn from the harvest, prices in Minnesota edged down again. Compared to a year ago, the average prices paid to corn farmers in Minnesota are down 5.8 percent.

USDA's Dan Lofthus said Thursday that the average price paid to Minnesota farmers for corn in November was $2.92 per bushel. That's ten cents a bushel below the October price of $3.02 and a whopping 18 cents lower than November, 2016.

Lofthus reports the average price-per-bushel paid for soybeans was up a penny from the October price but down 18 cents from November of a year ago.

Farmers who were able to produce and store hay were seeing gains. Hay prices in Minnesota jumped 21 percent from October to November, now at $109 per ton on average. The price per ton for alfalfa hay was at $134 per ton, up 24 percent.