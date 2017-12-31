No injuries in Winona house fire

The Winona Fire Department spent much of Sunday morning battling a house fire on Mankato Avenue.
The department says two adults and two children were inside the home when the fire broke out and all were able to make it out safely. Dangerously cold temperatures wreaked havoc on equipment firefighters used to extinguish the flame, according to the department.
Firefighters were on scene for much of Sunday afternoon. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
