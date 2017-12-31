23rd annual Rotary Lights wraps up Sunday evening

If you're willing to brave the cold to get one last look at the 2017 Rotary Lights Display, Sunday is the final day the lights will be on in Riverside Park.

Riverside Park will remain open until 1 a.m. on New Years Day for visitors to catch one last glimpse of the iconic Christmas lights display along the Mississippi River.

New features this year include s'mores, a warming shelter and donated ice skates for skaters to use. Rotary Lights president Pat Stephens says the plan is to keep the ice rink open through the winter.