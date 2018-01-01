2 deaths in Milwaukee believed to be tied to cold weather - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

2 deaths in Milwaukee believed to be tied to cold weather

Posted: Updated:
WISN WISN

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities are investigating two suspected cold weather-related deaths in Milwaukee amid subzero temperatures and wind chills.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office say the body of a man in his 50s was found Sunday morning in the alley behind his residence.

The body of a 34-year-old man was found in another location in the city Sunday afternoon.

Further details were not immediately released in either death.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.