2 deaths in Milwaukee believed to be tied to cold weather

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities are investigating two suspected cold weather-related deaths in Milwaukee amid subzero temperatures and wind chills.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office say the body of a man in his 50s was found Sunday morning in the alley behind his residence.

The body of a 34-year-old man was found in another location in the city Sunday afternoon.

Further details were not immediately released in either death.

