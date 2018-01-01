Minnesota minimum wage increases with start of new year

2018 brings with it a change for those who make minimum wage in Minnesota.

The state minimum wage rises 15 cents to $9.65 per hour for large employers.

The move stems from a 2014 state law that set the wage at $9.50 and required the state to calculate increases based on inflation.

For smaller employers - or those with annual revenues below $500,000 - the minimum wage is now $7.87.

According to Gov. Mark Dayton, about 250,000 Minnesota workers will earn less than $9.65.

Several new laws go into affect with the turning of the calendar as well.

First, Minnesotans can now purchase a specialty license plate that honors fallen members of law enforcement.

The new plates require an extra $10 state fee plus a $25 donation to the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association.

Second, the state created five uniform dates for local special elections.

They can now only be held on the second Tuesdays in February, April, May, and August, plus the traditional November date.

And finally, health insurance companies must cover prescription eye drop refills before the expiration.