Barn a total loss after Mondovi fire

Mondovi (WQOW)- A fire broke out at Loomis Trailer Sales in Mondovi Sunday afternoon.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Department said the fire happened at around 1:30pm. Officials said heavy smoke was already showing when they arrived on scene. The business is located off of Highway 10.

The sheriff's department said the road was blocked off to all traffic near the scene for about two hours while crews were battling the fire. Officials said the barn is a total loss, but they do not how many livestock were lost in the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.