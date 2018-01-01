Sleeping woman, child not hurt when bullet flies into home - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Sleeping woman, child not hurt when bullet flies into home

FITCHBURG, Wis. (AP) - A woman and her child escaped injury when a stray bullet went through a wall of their Fitchburg home.

Police say the bullet pierced the headboard of a bed where the woman and child were sleeping about 11:15 a.m. Monday, struck a VCR on a dresser and then lodged inside an interior wall.

WISC-TV reports that a suspect in the shooting was not immediately identified.

