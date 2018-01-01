Mayo welcomes first La Crosse baby of the new year

The first baby born in La Crosse in 2018 was born at Mayo Clinic Health System Monday morning.

Kalei Ryan Johnson was born to parents Amanda Craig and Jacob Johnson at 6:49 Monday morning. He was born 8lbs 13.5 ounces. His due date was actually Tuesday, January 2nd but his parents were happy to welcome him a day early.

"It was different. My first one was earlier than he was so we were waiting, but at the same time, it was kind of a shock that he was the first one in La Crosse," says Amanda.

Baby Kalei will go home in a few days with mom and dad and also a big sister.