Thorp native killed in Costa Rica plane crash

The Thorp Police Department has confirmed a Thorp native, Amanda Geissler, was killed Sunday in a plane crash in Costa Rica.



Police tell our sister station WQOW News 18 that Geissler is a graduate of Thorp High School, and her dad still works in the district.

Geissler was one of 10 Americans killed when the plane they were aboard crashed just after takeoff in Nandayure, a region in Costa Rica's Guanacaste province, located on the Pacific coast.

According to KSTP-TV, Geissler, a Thorp, Wisconsin native and a point guard at Wisconsin-Stout from 2003-07, had worked for Backroads since May of 2017, according to her Linkedin profile.

Her family issued a statement Monday afternoon. In part, it said, "Her passion for life and adventurous spirit allowed her to truly live and experience more in her 33 years of life than many have the opportunity to. .....She is loved by many, and with a heavy heart it will be hard to say goodbye."

"She had such an amazing gift for life," said Mark Thomas, the head women's basketball coach at the school the past 31 seasons. "Nothing rattled her. She wasn't afraid of anything. Even if she failed at something, she didn't view it as a failure. It was just a reason to get back up and try again."

Geissler and her sister Lindsey were both members of teams that won three-straight conference titles from 2004-07. And she served as a team captain in both her junior and senior seasons.

"She was always a person who had a genuine love for life," said Erin Sullivan, the school's associate athletic director and an assistant women's basketball coach from 2003-07.

"She dreamed big and she wanted to live a life filled with adventure. A life filled with travels."

Sullivan said that was what brought her to Costa Rica.

"She wanted to see the whole world," Sullivan said. "And she wanted to show other people the whole world too."

A family in the suburbs of New York City said five of the other Americans dead were relatives on vacation. They identified them as Bruce and Irene Steinberg and their sons Matthew, William and Zachary, all of Scarsdale.

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Rabbi Jacob Luski of Congregation B'nai Israel said Monday that victims' relatives had informed him that four members of his congregation were also on the plane.

"It is a tragedy that the Drs. Mitchell Weiss and Leslie Weiss and their two children, Hannah and Ari, died in that terrible crash," he said. "They were a wonderful family who will be missed."

At a news conference Sunday, Enio Cubillo, director of Costa Rica Civil Aviation, said the Nature Air charter crashed shortly after taking off just after noon Sunday from Punta Islita on a planned flight to the capital of San Jose. He said investigators were looking into possible causes.

Back in Menomonie, Thomas said a number of Geissler's former teammates were gathering Monday afternoon to remember her.

"She's one of the greatest people I've ever been around," he said. "Amanda had an amazing way of touching all of our lives. Whether it was by passing a basketball, through her personality, or for whatever other reason. She had a huge impact on so many people here.

"My heart just aches for her family. They're such an amazing group of people. Her Mom and Dad were so wonderfully supportive of their daughters, and of our entire team. You couldn't ask for better parents as a coach."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.