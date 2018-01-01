Former Wisconsin-Stout standout killed in Costa Rica crash - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Former Wisconsin-Stout standout killed in Costa Rica crash

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) - Coaches and teammates are mourning the death of former University of Wisconsin-Stout basketball standout and Thorp, Wisconsin, native Amanda Geissler.

The California-based adventure travel company Backroads has confirmed that Geissler was one of 10 Americans killed in a charter plane crash Sunday in Costa Rica. Two crew members also died.

Geissler was a guide for Backroads. She was a point guard at Wisconsin-Stout from 2003-07. Head coach Mark Thomas tells KSTP-TV that Geissler is remembered for never being afraid of anything and never accepting failure.

Former assistant coach Erin Sullivan says Geissler wanted to travel and live a life filled with adventure.

Thomas said a number of Geissler's former teammates were gathering Monday to remember her.

The other U.S. citizens who died in the plane crash were part of a tour organized by Backroads.

