La Crescent firefighters battle garage fire

The La Crescent Fire Department responded to a garage fire late Monday afternoon.
The call came in just before 5pm for a fire in a detached garage of a home on South 7th Street. Firefighters arrived on scene within minutes knocking the fire down and preventing it from spreading to neighboring properties. No one was injured but crews remained on scene for a few hours to investigate the cause of the fire.
