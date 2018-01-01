Rotary Lights tear down begins

Volunteers will be spending the next few days braving the cold to help take down the Rotary Lights display.

About 80 people helped out on Monday. It takes on average a little more than a week to take down the entire display, although Rotary Lights President Pat Stephens says due to the weather, it may take a little longer.

"We try to give them plenty of time to get warm so we don't have frost bite and things like that to be concerned with," Stephens said. "But, it's Wisconsin, you have to live with it. We have some good help and looks like for a change everybody that came down today dressed for it, so that makes a big difference too."

Volunteers are always welcome, Stephens said, particularly during the first week of January. If you're interested, you can visit the Rotary Lights website to find out more.