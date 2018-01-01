Baby born on New Years makes for a family of seven

At Gundersen Health System, a baby boy was born exactly 7 pounds to parents Jen and Keith Branes at 7:23am. He is the latest addition to a now family of 7. The family was expecting their son a little bit earlier than New Years Day.

"[It] makes it a little bit harder to travel and we were hoping to have the baby so that the kids could enjoy meeting [him] and spending time with [him] over break," Jen said.

The parents say this will be their 5th and final child. They are still considering a name for their son.

According to the US Census Bureau, babies were born on average every 8 seconds over the past year.