Baby born on New Years makes for a family of seven

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

At Gundersen Health System, a baby boy was born exactly 7 pounds to parents Jen and Keith Branes at 7:23am. He is the latest addition to a now family of 7. The family was expecting their son a little bit earlier than New Years Day.

"[It] makes it a little bit harder to travel and we were hoping to have the baby so that the kids could enjoy meeting [him] and spending time with [him] over break," Jen said.

The parents say this will be their 5th and final child. They are still considering a name for their son.

According to the US Census Bureau, babies were born on average every 8 seconds over the past year.

