St. Paul family of 10 sickened by carbon monoxide but OK

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A St. Paul family of 10 was taken to a hospital after being sickened by dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in their home.

KSTP-TV reports that emergency crews responded to the home about 9 a.m. Monday. The family members were reported in stable condition at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Thirteen chickens also were in the house, and one of them died.

Carbon monoxide is a potentially deadly gas. The source of the leak wasn't immediately clear.

