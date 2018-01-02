Conservative Republican Jacque announces state Senate bid - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Conservative Republican Jacque announces state Senate bid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A conservative state representative known for his anti-abortion proposals is launching a bid to serve in the Wisconsin Senate.

Republican Rep. Andre Jacque, of De Pere, said Tuesday that he will run for the vacant 1st Senate District following the departure of former Sen. Frank Lasee. Jacque is the first candidate to announce plans to run since Lasee resigned last week to take a job in Gov. Scott Walker's administration.

Walker says he won't appoint anyone to fill the seat this year, leaving it open until the November election.

Jacque has been in the Assembly since 2011 and is known as one of its most conservative members. He has pushed for banning research on University of Wisconsin campuses using aborted fetal tissue and for making English the official state language.

