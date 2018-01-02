Woman found dead on lakeshore in eastern Wisconsin - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Woman found dead on lakeshore in eastern Wisconsin

Posted: Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a woman found dead on the shores of an eastern Wisconsin lake likely died of exposure to frigid temperatures.

Fond du Lac County sheriff's officials say 27-year-old Lindsey Klima was last seen leaving an ice shanty on Lake Winnebago approximately 100 yards (91 meters) from shore about 1:30 a.m. Monday. The Fond du Lac woman was reported missing about 4:40 p.m. Her body was discovered on shore about 6:30 p.m.

Authorities believe she fell at the shoreline after leaving the shanty.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.