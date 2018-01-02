Woman found dead on lakeshore in eastern Wisconsin

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a woman found dead on the shores of an eastern Wisconsin lake likely died of exposure to frigid temperatures.

Fond du Lac County sheriff's officials say 27-year-old Lindsey Klima was last seen leaving an ice shanty on Lake Winnebago approximately 100 yards (91 meters) from shore about 1:30 a.m. Monday. The Fond du Lac woman was reported missing about 4:40 p.m. Her body was discovered on shore about 6:30 p.m.

Authorities believe she fell at the shoreline after leaving the shanty.

