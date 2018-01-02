Democrats seek younger voters with mostly gray candidates

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Democrats are seeking to appeal to younger voters with a graying field of candidates for governor.

The average age of the nine top-tier candidates is 58, and seven of them are Baby Boomers. But both young and old candidates say it's the message that matters most when they make the case to take on 50-year-old Republican Gov. Scott Walker next year.

Democrats have long bemoaned the lack of a deep bench of younger candidates, while the face of the Republican Party in recent years has been dominated by politicians in their 40s.

Thirty-eight-year-old gubernatorial candidate Kelda Roys says voters want to see themselves reflected in the candidates. And 70-year-old candidate Matt Flynn says it's the message, not age, that's most important.

The primary is Aug. 14.