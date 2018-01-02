Packers reportedly shifting role of long time GM Ted Thompson

The changes continue to develop within the Packers organization. The team reportedly fired defensive coordinator Dom Capers Monday morning and have changed the role of long time general manager Ted Thompson.
Multiple reports indicate that Thompson will transition to a new role with the team and the Packers will search for a new GM. Thompson has been the Packers' GM since 2005 and he's posted a 125-82-1 record.
The Packers reportedly also parted ways with defensive line coach Mike Trgovac and inside linebackers coach Scott McCurly on Monday.
#Packers long-time GM Ted Thompson will move to a new role in the organization and the team needs a new GM, sources tell me. There are several internal candidates such as Brian Gutekunst, Eliot Wolf, and Russ Ball. pic.twitter.com/eHlixMtcAr— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2018
