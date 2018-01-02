Suspicious men offer ride to visiting wrestlers

High school wrestlers in town for a weekend event were approached by two men Friday evening while leaving a local downtown La Crosse restaurant. According to police reports, four wrestlers from Muskego High School left the restaurant around 9:40 p.m. on Friday night and were heading back to their hotel. While walking down 3rd Street S., an older pick-up truck pulled alongside and two men inside offered to give the students a ride.

"They were creepy and then they told us to get into the truck," one of the wrestlers told police.

Another student noted that the passenger stated, "You want to see something," and then displaying what appeared to be a black pistol in a case.

The boys ran off and made it back to their hotel where they immediately told their coach what happened. La Crosse Police were then contacted.

The suspects are described as two white males, both in their late 50's or early 60's. One of the men had a buzz type haircut. They were driving an older model bubble body pick-up truck, possibly a Dodge.