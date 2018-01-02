Minnesota begins preparations for 2020 census

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Civic groups, businesses and local government employees in Minnesota are already preparing for the next census two years away.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that Minnesota State Demographer Susan Brower is beginning a tour of the state this month. Brower will hold workshops in nine cities to encourage local leaders to promote the census, urge them to create complete count committees and provide tips on reaching hard-to-count residents.

State demographers say there's a lot riding on how the population is counted. The census determines how many Congressional representatives each state receives. Minnesota may lose a House seat because of population changes.

The census also plays a role in states receiving federal funds. One person could represent as much as $1,500 in funds from federal assistance program.

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org

