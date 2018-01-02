2 judges, 1 attorney file to run for Wisconsin Supreme Court seat

Two judges and one attorney have filed to run for Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to submit nominating signatures to get on the ballot. The Feb. 20 primary will winnow the field to two candidates who will face off in the April 3 general election.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet, Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock and Madison attorney Tim Burns are running.

Burns has taken the unusual approach of speaking out publicly on hot-button political issues, trying to win over more liberal voters in the nonpartisan race. Screnock is the favorite of conservatives, while Dallet says she is the only candidate who won't politicize the court.

The seat is open after Justice Michael Gableman decided not to seek a second term.

