Packers signed McCarthy to contract extension through 2019

It looks like Mike McCarthy will remain the head coach of the Green Bay Packers for the time being.

ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky reports that the team gave McCarthy an extension during the season, keeping him under contract through 2019. McCarthy's contract was set to expire in 2018.

ESPN Milwaukee host Jason Wilde says the move was made "weeks ago", and did not happen amid the big personnel moves in recent days.

Wilde reminds fans that the Packers gave former coach Mike Sherman an extension before he was fired in 2005 by then newly hired GM Ted Thompson.

The Packers announced Tuesday that the team is transitioning Thompson from General Manager into an advisory role.

The Packers fired defensive coordinator Dom Capers and some of his assistants.