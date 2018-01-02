Couple scammed by dog seller

A La Crosse couple was scammed out of $1,700 when they tried to purchase a dog from what they believed to be a legitimate website.

According to La Crosse Police reports, a website called odessadoodles.com advertised specialty Bernedoodle puppies for sale. The dogs are a cross between a Bernese mountain dog and a poodle.

Communication with the company included a contract, phone calls and a specific puppy named "Finn" that would be delivered to La Crosse. However, the couple became suspicious when the seller requested an additional $1,300 for airline shipping insurance, claiming this money would be refunded at a later time. The buyers attempted to stop the initial payment but the money had already been taken from their account.

Police in Odessa, Texas investigated the address of the alleged dog seller business and found it to be a fake.