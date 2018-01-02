La Crescent to welcome Best Western Plus

The city of La Crescent could soon be home to a new Best Western Plus hotel as part of its event center project.

If the hotel is approved by the Best Western board of directors, the property would be located adjacent to the future La Crescent Event Center and will complement the sales and marketability of the center, according to the event center board. The entire project is slated to be constructed where the American Legion is currently located.

The hotel will have around 60 rooms, including a variety of suites. Additional features include an indoor pool, whirlpool, fitness room and business center. A large gathering space will extend from the lobby and accommodate a daily and complimentary breakfast buffet as well other guest activities.

The Event Center Board says aside from bringing thousands of out-of-town guests to the city every year, the hotel will generate a strong property tax base as well as enhance the marketing efforts on the city by its contribution of lodging tax revenue.