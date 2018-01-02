Firefighters battle Market Street apartment fire

Tuesday is proving a busy day for the La Crosse Fire Department as it battled its second structure fire of the day on Market Street.

The call came shortly after noon for a fire at 700 Market Street, an apartment complex with several units located near Viterbo University. Within minutes of arriving on scene, firefighters located the fire in a first floor apartment. They were then able to extinguish the fire. No one was found inside the apartments.

The Red Cross and the Salvation Army was on scene assisting both residents and firefighters providing a warm place out of the cold.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

