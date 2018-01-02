Firefighters battle house fire on Jackson Street

Shortly after 9 AM, the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a call of smoke coming from a residence on Jackson Street.

Upon arrival, crews reported they had fire on the 2nd floor of the building.

The property was vacant at the time of the fire. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Craig Snyder says it's important for people to remember to unplug appliances especially if leaving for an extended period of time. "Anytime we get this colder weather space heaters start to become a little bit of an issue. You always want to maintain a three-foot clearance around your space heaters and we have to remember too that those space heaters are designed to be plugged directly into an outlet, not into an extension cord or power taps. They will overheat those power taps and chords and we can have fires"

Snyder also says that it is important to have someone check on your property daily if leaving for an extended period.

