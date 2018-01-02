Hillsboro bicyclist struck by car, suffers life threatening injuries

The Vernon County Sheriff's Department says a bicyclist suffered life threatening injuries after being struck by a car early Tuesday morning.

The department says a 20-year-old Hillsboro man was traveling south on County Road WW. With the sun in his eyes, he did not see the bicyclist, 66-year-old Gary Cepek of Hillsboro.

Cepek was struck and thrown from his bike before traveling down an embankment. He was transported from the scene with life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.