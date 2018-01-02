Hillsboro bicyclist struck by car, suffers life threatening inju - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Hillsboro bicyclist struck by car, suffers life threatening injuries

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Hecker, Multi-Media Journalist
Connect
HILLSBORO, WI (WXOW) - -

The Vernon County Sheriff's Department says a bicyclist suffered life threatening injuries after being struck by a car early Tuesday morning.

The department says a 20-year-old Hillsboro man was traveling south on County Road WW. With the sun in his eyes, he did not see the bicyclist, 66-year-old Gary Cepek of Hillsboro.

Cepek was struck and thrown from his bike before traveling down an embankment. He was transported from the scene with life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.