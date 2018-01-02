Harter's: Be conscious of what is thrown away or recycled

Following a fire at their facility Thursday, Harter's Quick Clean-Up wants to remind residents to be conscious of what they are throwing away.

MORE: La Crosse firefighters battle flames, cold in north side fire

The cause has yet to be identified but Harter's believes it could have come from hazardous materials. For example, lithium ion batteries - such as the rechargeable batteries in a laptop - can be particularly harmful if left in the trash or recycling. When they're compacted they can ignite easily, posing a threat to workers.

"When they came back inside the building there was a small fire going," Harter said. "They tried putting it out with fire extinguishers. They got it out on the surface, but weren't able to get it out on the top."

Harter says the following items are not recyclable: No garbage, no medical waste, no batteries in recycling or trash, and no hazardous

chemicals or containers that hold hazardous materials. A more comprehensive list can be found from your waste management or city refuse and recycling department.

Hazardous materials can be disposed of at the Household Hazardous Materials Facility at the La Crosse County Landfill.