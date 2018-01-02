Ordinance threatens to take away power from Human Rights Commission

The La Crosse Human Rights Commission says it needs more time to clarify its scope of power after an ordinance proposed late last year threatens to take some of it away.

At Tuesday night's Judiciary and Administration Committee meeting, commission representative Jacqueline Marcou asked for a 90 day referral, which was granted.

She said the commission would like to sit down with Mayor Tim Kabat to discuss its role within the city moving forward.

"Mayor Kabat proposed this ordinance which would take the commission's ability to process housing authority complaints away," Marcou said. "Having somewhere local that people can turn to with their complaints is something that's important to the commission."

If the ordinance were to be put in place, all complaints against the La Crosse housing authority would need to be filed through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"There is some fear that with the way some perceive HUD that possibly some of the complaints might take a little too long and might not be taken seriously. There's been some issues in the past with complaints going through HUD."

Marcou said the commission is currently investigating two complaints against the La Crosse housing authority. She said it has plans to hire a private investigator to aid in those investigations.