The Avalanche buried La Crosse

The Aquinas co-op boys hockey team went head to head the La Crosse Central/Logan Red Rangers in Green Island.
The Red Rangers jumped out to an early lead thanks to a Will Bryant goal but the Avalanche would go on to put 4 in unanswered.
Connor Duncan led the Avalanche in scoring with 2 goals and 2 assists on the way to win 6-4
