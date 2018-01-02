The Avalanche buried La Crosse - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

The Avalanche buried La Crosse

The Aquinas co-op boys hockey team went head to head the La Crosse Central/Logan Red Rangers in Green Island.

The Red Rangers jumped out to an early lead thanks to a Will Bryant goal but the Avalanche would go on to put 4 in unanswered.

Connor Duncan led the Avalanche in scoring with 2 goals and 2 assists on the way to win 6-4

