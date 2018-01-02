Tuesday's local scores
Boys Basketball
Logan 62, EC Memorial 65
River Falls 55, Holmen 67
G-E-T 62, Altoona 63
Klawock, Alaska 62, Houston 65
La Farge 30, Seneca 97
North Crawford 17, De Soto 55
Mauston 56, Viroqua 34
Bangor 76, Mel-Min 61
Royall 49, Westby 41
Girls Basketball
Arcadia 39, Bangor 54
Holmen 63, Chippewa Falls 69
Central 59, BRF 35
La Farge 30, Cashton 53
Benton 70, Wauzeka-Steuben 49
Byron 71, Caledonia 63
Mondovi 27, Indy 42
River Ridge 69, De Soto 16
Boys Hockey
Aquinas Co-op 6, La Crosse 4...Duncan 2 goals, 2 assists
