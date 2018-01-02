Tuesday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Tuesday's local scores

Boys Basketball

Logan  62, EC Memorial 65

River Falls 55, Holmen 67

G-E-T 62, Altoona 63

Klawock, Alaska 62, Houston 65

La Farge 30, Seneca 97

North Crawford 17, De Soto 55

Mauston 56, Viroqua 34

Bangor 76, Mel-Min 61

Royall 49, Westby 41

Girls Basketball

Arcadia 39, Bangor 54

Holmen 63, Chippewa Falls 69

Central 59, BRF 35

La Farge 30, Cashton 53

Benton 70, Wauzeka-Steuben 49

Byron 71, Caledonia 63

Mondovi 27, Indy 42

River Ridge 69, De Soto 16

Boys Hockey

Aquinas Co-op 6, La Crosse 4...Duncan 2 goals, 2 assists

