Trial delayed for Iowa dad in death of maggot-infested baby - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Trial delayed for Iowa dad in death of maggot-infested baby

Posted: Updated:

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) - A trial has been delayed for a northeast Iowa man whose dead 4-month-old son was found in an infant swing, his body infested with maggots.

The delay in the trial of 28-year-old Zachary Koehn came at the request of his lawyer, who wanted more time to prepare the defense case. The trial had been scheduled to begin Wednesday. The judge set a new trial starting date of March 28 in New Hampton.

Koen and the baby's mother, Cheyanne Renae Harris, have pleaded not guilty to charges of child endangerment and first-degree murder in the death of their son, Sterling Koehn. Harris' trial is set to begin Jan. 31.

Authorities say deputies and medics called to the couple's Alta Vista apartment on Aug. 30 found Sterling dead in the swing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.