Unsafe sleeping cited in 25 baby deaths in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says more than half of the 45 infants who died in the county in 2017 were in unsafe sleep environments.

The medical examiner cites unsafe sleeping in 25 infant deaths last year, a 41 percent increase from the previous year. Unsafe sleeping was a factor in the deaths of 13 of the 32 infants who died in 2016.

WTMJ-AM reports the numbers released by the medical examiner Tuesday came just hours before police were called to another infant death in Milwaukee. An autopsy in that case is expected to be done Wednesday.

