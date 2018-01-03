Sony Pictures plans to release Slender Man movie - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Sony Pictures plans to release Slender Man movie

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Sony Pictures plans to release a movie this spring featuring Slender Man, the horror character that inspired two Wisconsin girls to nearly kill their classmate.

The studio released a trailer for the movie on Wednesday morning. In one scene a wall is covered with drawings of Slender Man that resemble sketches one of the Wisconsin girls, Morgan Geyser, drew. Other scenes depict a girl stabbing herself and Slender Man stalking a girl in the woods.

The movie is set for release in May.

Geyser and Anissa Weir lured classmate Payton Leutner to a Waukesha park in 2014. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times before she and Weier fled. They said they believed they had to kill Leutner so they could become Slender Man's servants and protect their families from him.

