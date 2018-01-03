Aaron Rodgers spotted in Madison for Badgers basketball game

Now that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers injury-shortened season is officially over, he has some extra free time.

Apparently, he spent it in Madison Tuesday night to take in the Badgers basketball team's 71-61 win over Indiana.

The TV broadcast caught him in the stands with his buddy -- avid Badger booster and former U.S. Open golf champion -- Andy North.

He also was spotted at Graze, the Madison restaurant owned by Tory Miller. Miller shared a photo on his Instagram account.

Rodgers also was in the Badgers' locker room and posed for a photo with Ethan Happ that was posted to the Wisconsin Basketball Twitter page.

