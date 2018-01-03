Update on Tuesday's fires in La Crosse

The La Crosse Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of a fire on Jackson Street Tuesday.

It happened around 9 a.m. in a home on the 2600 block of Jackson Street. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Department investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the fire.

Another fire Wednesday, this one on the 700 block of Market Street, according to the department, was listed as an accident. Investigators couldn't determine the source of the fire, but found nothing suspicious in the remains.

The fire broke out just after noon in the apartment building near Viterbo University.

