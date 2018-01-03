8th grade students explore future career options

Western Technical College students are still on break but their campus was still brimming with activity Wednesday.

Over 1000 8th grade students from more than eight area schools explored options for their future careers at Western's annual career day. Groups chose three different sessions to learn specifics about certain careers and the education required in each case.

Even though they are in their early teens, Western says it's a good idea to start exploring options early.

"It gives them a better idea of once they reach that high school age to figure out what classes they want to go into, what types of courses do they want to take and the direction that they should go based on what they're hearing from the career speaker," said Western's K-12 Relations Specialist Tyler Ludeking.

Two of the most popular career sessions focused on the areas of animal specialties and health sciences.