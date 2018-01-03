Peak alert issued by MiEnergy Cooperative

MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford says that due to high demand for electricity, they're announcing a peak energy alert to its customers starting Wednesday afternoon.

The cooperative released the following statement:

MiEnergy Cooperative is issuing a peak energy alert to address high demand for electricity in the regional power market. When peak alerts are announced, energy conservation is critical. The co-op encourages all members to reduce electric use.

MiEnergy will begin full load control at 4:50 p.m. today for members participating in the cooperative’s load control programs. This includes peak alert account generators, manual shut down accounts and grain dryers. Members participating in the cooperative’s program for water heaters and electric heat systems will also be controlled. Members can check out the load control status links on MiEnergy’s website, www.MiEnergy.coop, for specific control parameters. Power to electric water heaters and electric heat systems will be restored on a rolling basis beginning at 9 p.m. with full restoration by 11 p.m.

Members with electric heat systems must have a functional backup system that is automatic and capable of heating the entire house during load control periods to participate in MiEnergy’s load management program. Members on the water heater program must have a water heater appropriately sized to provide hot water during control periods.

MiEnergy Cooperative is a member-owned electric distribution cooperative and is the result of a merger between Hawkeye REC, of Cresco, Iowa and Tri-County Electric Cooperative, of Rushford, Minn. in 2017. It maintains 5,700 miles of power lines covering most of Fillmore, Houston and Winona counties in Minnesota and Chickasaw, Howard and Winneshiek counties in Iowa. The cooperative also serves small pockets bordering those counties. It provides electricity to more than 18,600 members in northeastern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. MiEnergy is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.