La Crosse woman arrested twice in three days for drunk driving sentenced

A La Crosse woman arrested twice in three days for drunk driving in 2017 pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

39-year-old Heidi Alberts was arrested on August 3 for her second OWI then again on August 5 for a third OWI. She registered a .38 during a breathalyzer test prior to her arrest for the second OWI. She blew a .289 just a few days later.

During Wednesday's court proceeding, she was sentenced to more than six months of electronic monitoring and ordered to pay more than $5,000 in fines. She'll also face revocation of her driver's license.

Wednesday, Alberts apologized for her behavior in court. "I know I have made mistakes in the past and I can't change that behavior but as I continue through the recovery process I would like to make a better life for myself and including that would be also for my son" said Alberts.

Alberts says she successfully completed in-patient treatment and is more than 60 days sober.