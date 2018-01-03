Nicholson wins endorsement of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has endorsed Kevin Nicholson in Wisconsin's Republican U.S. Senate primary.

Nicholson is running against state Sen. Leah Vukmir in the Republican primary. The winner will face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in November.

Cruz's endorsement Wednesday comes as Nicholson tries to introduce himself to Republican voters who have known Vukmir for years. She was first elected to the Legislature in 2003 and has announced more than 100 endorsements of prominent Republicans across the state, including state and local elected officials, activists and others.

Nicholson has attracted some big name out-of-state backers, most prominently former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

Cruz won Wisconsin's presidential primary in 2016. Cruz says he's backing Nicholson because of his "impressive record of success and leadership" as a former Marine and now as a business consultant.

