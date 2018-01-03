Packers' purge continues, as Green Bay fires its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

The Packers are parting ways with their offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt, according to ESPN.

Bennett, who played for the Packers in the 1990s, has been a coach within the organization since 2001. He served as the team's offensive coordinator from 2015-'17.

Van Pelt had been with the Packers since 2012, first as the team's running backs coach before switching to quarterbacks in 2014. Van Pelt's contract was up and the team did not renew it, according to multiple reports.

Van Pelt was a favorite of Aaron Rodgers'. Last January, the Packers QB said of Van Pelt: “I just have a lot of respect for him,” Rodgers said this week. “As a coach, as a person, as a confidant.”

Rodgers and Van Pelt notably shared an embrace after the Packers' divisional round victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 playoffs.

“It’s clearly one of the most important relationships in our football program,” Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said of Rodgers and Van Pelt last January. “They spend a lot of time together, both on and off the field. It’s the meeting time, the film study, all the little things, the conversations at night. Because I mean, this doesn’t just stop at 5 o’clock.”

This could possibly lead to a reunion with former Packers' quarterbacks coach Ben McAdoo, who was fired as the head coach of the New York Giants in December.

McAdoo coached under Mike McCarthy from 2006-2013 before becoming the Giants' offensive coordinator.